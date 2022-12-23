The Year’s Most Read

We round up the articles you spent the most time with this year

This year we published over 300 articles online, covering the best new books and exhibitions, and interviewing some of the most exciting contemporary photographers working today. To wrap up 2022, we’ve put together a list of the pieces that you read, clicked and spent the most time with over the past 12 months.

Our most read article of the year resonated with the comfort that many found in intimate relationships during the Covid-19 lockdown. Inspired by their own love, which blossomed during the pandemic, photographers Rona Bar and Ofek Avshalom sought out other couples with similar experiences. In this Q&A, they reflect on photographing love in its natural habitat: the home.