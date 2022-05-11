Nigel Shafran navigates the turbulent world of fashion photography

Shafran’s latest photobook, The Well, collates his work in fashion from the 1980s to now. Here, the British photographer reflects on a career of straddling fine-art and commercial photography

Nigel Shafran has always had an uneasy relationship with fashion. Visit his website, and you will find various collections of photographs, and nine of his own publications as well as countless more catalogues. Of these, few – if any – contain images of his work in fashion.

Shafran’s new photobook The Well, published by Loose Joints, collates his contributions to the world of fashion photography from the 1980s through to now. In the early decades, Shafran was renowned as a fashion photographer, regularly contributing to independent magazines like The Face, i-D and Harpers & Queen. Moving into the 2000s, his work took on a different edge. He photographed simpler, contemplative settings: his girlfriend Ruth, their kitchen sink, charity shops, escalators, areas that you might pass by without a second thought. He found – and presented – the beauty in familiar scenarios.

In various interviews, Shafran has described this latter part of his work as “an antidote” to his fashion photography, implying an uneasy relationship with the industry. “Fashion,” he told The Guardian in 2010 “was not what I wanted to pursue, because of the way it depicts women, and the aspirational values it promotes”.

Shafran began to think of his work as two separate entities, and focused almost entirely on non-commercial projects. However, in the opening to The Well, he takes the distinction back. “I think that over time [my commercial and personal work have] come together,” he writes. This new publication reveals that there was a thread running through his work all along – it demonstrates continuity.