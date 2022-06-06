Karla Hiraldo Voleau turns heartbreak into empowerment as she reclaims her story

In her latest work, Another Love Story, premiering at the Maison Européenne de la Photographie in June as part of its Love Songs season, Hiraldo Voleau reveals her most personal work to date. Initially, the project was conceived as a romantic tribute to love, describing how the artist and a previous partner (known as ‘X’ for anonymity) found their way back to each other after a four-year separation.

The project was then radically reimagined when she discovered that X had a double life and was living with another woman. The revelations prompted a profound disruption of her inner and outer world. She was left confronting the difficult reality of finding herself dispossessed in her own story.

“Things were starting to not feel right,” explains Hiraldo Voleau. “Cracks were showing. Lies were emerging. This led me to call his ex-girlfriend, ‘A’, out of the blue. It was one year after we got back together, and I wanted to ask her why she was still in contact with my boyfriend. She replied, ‘Well, he’s my boyfriend too. I live with him. I’ve been his girlfriend for four years. We are trying to have a baby’.” Hiraldo Voleau was shocked. “We realised we were each other’s ‘other woman’. In a seven-minute conversation, we found out that X was a master manipulator and someone with deep troubles.” Hiraldo Voleau immediately booked a train to Paris and the two women met. “We both broke up with him in a dramatic way on the same day. After we discovered everything, he denied my story and tried to silence me.”