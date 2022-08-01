On Location: A photographers’ guide to Paris

The French capital is rich with photographic history and the subject of some of the medium’s most iconic images. Writer and editor Rémi Coignet guides us through the city’s contemporary photographic scene

Photography is everywhere in Paris. The French capital is where Louis Daguerre unveiled his daguerreotype method of photo-making in 1839, and photography has been written into the city’s fabric ever since. There is the Place de l’Hôtel de Ville, where Robert Doisneau (1912–1994) staged his 1950 photograph Le baiser de l’hôtel de ville, picturing a couple kissing in a busy Parisian street. And in the suburb of Gentilly one can find Maison Doisneau, an art centre named after the French photographer and dedicated to the genre of humanist photography he pioneered.

Elsewhere, the Place de l’Europe, behind Saint-Lazare train station, marks the spot where Henri Cartier-Bresson (1908–2004) captured his famous photograph of a man mid-leap, his feet hovering over a pool of water. Meanwhile, the Cirque d’Hiver set the stage for Richard Avedon’s (1923–2004) iconic image of the model Dovima dressed in an elegant Dior gown posing alongside circus elephants. Closer to home, the curious intersection of Rue Beauregard and Rue de Cléry, near where I live, inspired several photographers: Eugène Atget, André Kertész, Roger Schall, Brassaï, Doisneau and Cartier-Bresson. Institutions dedicated to photography also fill the city. Every day, images pour into the Agence France-Presse (AFP) ’bunker’, located in the Place de la Bourse, before a fraction of them appear in newspapers and on news sites.

Excellent selections of photobooks can also be found at most cultural institutions. The bookshop at the museum Jeu de Paume is exceptional, and smaller art bookstores are on the rise, including La Comète (29 rue des Récollets, 75010) and the iconic publisher Delpire & co’s outlet (13 rue de l’Abbaye, 75006), which also showcases exhibitions.

Photography events punctuate Paris’ cultural calendar. Circulation(s) festival, which recently held its 12th edition, occupies Le Centquatre-Paris for two months each spring, showcasing the best of young European photography. In November, the annual Photo Saint-Germain festival, which started in 2010, presents a route through exhibitions in museums, cultural centres, galleries and bookstores on the Left Bank. The international Paris Photo at the Grand Palais Éphémère, and its many satellite events, also happen during this month, marking the end of the French capital’s photography season.

However, there are perennial highlights to discover, the most enduring of which we feature below.