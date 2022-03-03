Help Ukraine: Resources, fundraisers, print sales and more

From fundraisers, news outlets and print sales, to photographers to follow for verified information, here is a list of resources to help understand the war and support the people of Ukraine
On 24 February 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. One week later, the invasion is still ongoing as Russian troops continue their attack despite being met with powerful resistance from Ukraine. At the time of writing, more than one million people have fled the country, and hundreds of civilians are believed to have been killed.
Here, we publish a growing list of resources – from helpful reading, to fundraisers, news outlets, and photographers worth following for verified information. It is by no means a definitive list; we will continue to update the information over the comings weeks. If you have any additional resources, suggestions or comments to share, please send them to editorial@bjphoto.co.uk.
Fundraisers
British Red Cross Ukraine Appeal
United Help Ukraine: Nonprofit volunteer organisation currently fundraising to provide emergency medical aid and humanitarian relief to those on the front lines.
ukrainewar.carrd.co: A list of resources put together by Ukrainians, including verified fundraisers and useful information.
News & Information
Kyiv Independent is an English-language news outlet based in Ukraine. You can support the Kyiv Independent on Patreon or GoFundMe. Follow on Twitter for regular updates.
The Ukraine Crisis Media Centre published a guide to the appropriate language to use when talking about the conflict.
Donbas Frontliner is an independent platform run by Andriy Dubchak, sharing media, images and stories about people living and fighting in Donbas. You can support them via Patreon
Seven ways to spot fake photographs in Ukraine via Art Newspaper
Russia and Ukraine Conflict: Black people face racism while attempting to flee ongoing war via Stylist
Ukraine war photojournalist Wolfgang Schwan: ‘My picture of Olena is terrible to look at but had to be taken’ via The Independent
Protestors gather outside the Russian embassy – in photos via Huck
In Ukraine, daily life in the face of war via The New Yorker
Photographers reporting from Ukraine
Mstyslav Chernov
Ukrainian photojournalist for AP.
Mikhail Palinchak
Ukrainian documentary and street photographer.
Print Sales
Aria Shahrokhshahi has joined forces with @thephotoparlour and @takeiteasylab . He is selling 2 x prints with all profits donated to humanitarian aid in Ukraine.
Emma Hardy is selling c-type hand prints of flower images made in her garden in 2017. Each print is £100 and 100% of proceeds will be donated via @oliahercules
Photoprintday: Set up by Jim Mortram, on 04 March the twitter-based platform invites photographers to sell prints starting at 10£$€. Profits to be donated to agreed charity of choice.
JJ Lorenzo’s prints of images taken around Ukraine are on sale for £150 + £5 shipping costs until 10 March. All profits will be donated to the British Red Cross, Sunflower of Peace, United Help Ukraine and Voices of Children.
Have a Butchers launched their print sale on 03 March, in association with Hempstead May & May Print, with all profits going to British Red Cross Ukraine Crisis Appeal. All Prints £50. The fine art prints will be made on Hahnamühle Lustre Paper at 10 x 8 with £5 of costs going towards production.
Ukrainian Women Photographers Organization has organised an NFT sale via Open Sea, with proceeds donated to help the Ukrainian army and displaced people.
Sarah Boris has launched a screenprint, with proceeds donated to UNICEF Ukraine.
Other useful resources
Matt Wiley has designed a special typeface, LT2 Stencil, with 100% of profits going to the UNHCR emergency fund for Ukraine
Ukrainecast is a daily news podcast from the BBC.
If you have any additional resources, suggestions or comments to share, please send them to editorial@bjphoto.co.uk.