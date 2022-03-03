Help Ukraine: Resources, fundraisers, print sales and more

From fundraisers, news outlets and print sales, to photographers to follow for verified information, here is a list of resources to help understand the war and support the people of Ukraine

On 24 February 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. One week later, the invasion is still ongoing as Russian troops continue their attack despite being met with powerful resistance from Ukraine. At the time of writing, more than one million people have fled the country, and hundreds of civilians are believed to have been killed.

Here, we publish a growing list of resources – from helpful reading, to fundraisers, news outlets, and photographers worth following for verified information. It is by no means a definitive list; we will continue to update the information over the comings weeks. If you have any additional resources, suggestions or comments to share, please send them to editorial@bjphoto.co.uk.