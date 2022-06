Born in Malaysia – to an English-educated father and Chinese-educated mother – Zhong Lin was raised on Hollywood movies, Japanese manga, Indian music, and Malaysian food. “These diverse cultures inspire my work deeply,” she reflects

Zhong Lin is known as a fashion photographer, but she resists being bound to the genre. “I do not define my work to a specific category,” says the Malaysia-born artist, who has been featured in publications such as GQ China, Marie Claire, i-D and Vogue Italia, and commissioned by brands including Nike, Puma, SK-ll and Opening Ceremony.

Like many photographers working at the intersection of fashion and fine art, Zhong doesn’t see a distinction between personal and commissioned work. “Many think my work is often confined,” she says. “In reality, I’m open to anything.”

Zhong is a self-taught photographer. Her passion was ignited around a decade ago, while studying advertising in Kuala Lumpur. Developing black-and-white film in the darkroom, she discovered the potential of photography to “create new worlds”.

Utilising props such as fabric and makeup, as well as a touch of post-production, she renders surreal compositions characterised by texture and movement. Her eccentric style caught the attention of fashion magazines and brands, and her commercial career quickly gained traction.