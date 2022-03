Launched at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Instagram platform is a collection of images that illustrates the complexities – and the everyday realities – of motherhood during unprecedented times

After giving birth to my daughter in 2019, I had to imagine myself anew. The complex terrain of motherhood reconfigured the landscape of my mind, and my world, in ways that nothing could have prepared me for. I discovered an isolation so potent that it could go unseen by close friends and loved ones. In the west, we are encouraged to package up motherhood neatly. Keep quiet about the challenges, lack of support and mental health impacts. Even the positive aspects of parenting are unwanted conversation topics. It turns out in our culture, it’s not ‘cool’ to like being with your kid. As mothers, we are expected to embrace our struggle and simply keep being who we were. In essence, we abandon ourselves.

It isn’t easy to talk about, especially with non-parents, as the experience exists outside language. Our vocabulary is not large or sensitive enough to encapsulate the contradictory motherhood experience. This language barrier is compounded by the reality that the role of parenting continues to go unseen in our society. It’s a side-project – something to fulfil in the background and not recognised as serious work. In truth, the invisible labour of motherhood is so all-encompassing that you still do it, even when your children are elsewhere.