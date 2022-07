Philomene’s images are not ‘psychedelic’ in the strictest definition of the word, but the artist’s approach to aesthetics and colour feels kindred to the philosophies of psychedelia. They are inspired by “beautiful things”, like nature, friends, and colours. “Colour is like a different language that we all understand. Certain colours have certain codes in our society,” they say. “At the same time, colours can also have a very intuitive feel to them… a certain energy. I like to use that to communicate what I’m feeling.” Philomene’s favourite colour is pink: “I know people always think it’s orange – orange is more what I identify with – but I just love pink, like a hot pink.”

This intuitive approach is present in all facets of Philomene’s practice. For example, the artist has curated a spotify playlist – mostly contemporary pop, but also nostalgic hits from the 00s by artists like Avril Lavigne and Weezer – that they listened to while editing. “[It was a] little ritual just to ground myself and be really present with the work,” they say. These personal interactions are important in nurturing a community around their work, which is an integral part of their development as an artist.

Born and raised in Montreal, the 29-year-old found photography in their early-teens. Back then, Philomene was mostly photographing Blythe dolls (Japanese collectable dolls) and posting the pictures on Flickr. Doing this, they found a community of people with similar interests, and a “subcategory” of photographers who were posting self-portraits. This inspired Philomene to start making portraits too, and they got hooked: “I would do it after school, and be online all night.” Around 2010, the community migrated to Tumblr, staying in touch and “essentially growing up together”. Many of the artists turned out to be Queer and Trans. “In hindsight [it] makes a lot of sense,” says Philomene. “We found each other online and connected even though we didn’t have the words… Now, a lot of these photographers in the group are making work about gender.”