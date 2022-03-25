Behind the Cover: Micaiah Carter on shooting the women of Euphoria for The Cut

The shoot was collaborative from start to finish. “That’s what was present through the whole shoot,” says Carter. “I planned the sets based on what I thought fit them best”. For example, when Alexa Demie was given her look with the pink hoodie [above] she drew out a concept for her own hair and makeup. “When I saw that, I knew we had to shoot it with a clean white background, because I thought the look was so graphic.”

Working with actors like Alexa Demie, who are so used to being in front of the lens (she recently collaborated on a photobook with Petra Collins) makes the shooting process more collaborative too. “She was ready for the camera. All of them are used to that, and all of them bring something to the table that is unique to them,” Carter reflects.

The photographer worked closely with the team at The Cut, particularly its photo editor Liana Blum and stylist Jessica Willis. “We all wanted to build something together,” he says. “I’m excited because the approach for this was to shoot it like my old work, and I think that came across.” Having support from the team to produce on his own terms was vital. “[The images are] in their own universe, but I think it’s in my universe,” he says. ‘That was most exciting, getting the trust to really just do what I wanted.”