Amy Woodward’s intimate, subtly political images advocate for wider visibility and understanding of new motherhood

Some of Woodward’s images show breastfeeding, and many of them show the nudity that goes hand in hand with life with young children. Because of this, they have quite literally been excluded from social media. “The way censorship of nude images is handled on these platforms is so deeply offensive and out of touch,” she says. “I’ve recoiled in shock more times than I can count at the language and reasoning used when I’ve been censored. I’ve had a photograph of breastmilk rolling down a stomach removed for sexual activity, and a photograph of my son sitting on my knee removed for adult sexual solicitation.”

Woodward describes the situation as “damaging and alienating for women and mothers” but says the experience has only made her more determined to represent women’s lives, and to also expand her remit. “I feel the experience of mothers, caregivers, women and those who identify as women will continue to take centre-stage for quite some time, maybe forever,” she says. “And I am already starting to look towards documenting the process of ageing, within myself and my own mother. There’s just so much to excavate and meditate on, so many facets, transitions and rites of passage for me to weave and explore, so much that’s still hidden and underrepresented.”