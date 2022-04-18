Kids of Cosplay: Thurstan Redding depicts community and sensitivity at the heart of a growing subculture

In his debut photobook, the fashion photographer turns his lens on the cosplay community with the planning and detail with which one would approach a fashion editorial

Thurstan Redding developed an interest in photography while studying politics, psychology and sociology at University of Cambridge, but he never considered it a career. He planned to go into finance, until one day – on a whim – he broke into an Alexander McQueen show and shot some photographs backstage. Now, the 29-year-old boasts an impressive client list, including JW Anderson, Gucci, Miu Miu and Chanel.

In his debut photobook, Redding turns his lens to the cosplay community, but with the planning and detail with which one would approach a fashion editorial. Like the world of high fashion, cosplay is a largely inaccessible realm. Despite outward perceptions of the subculture as “playing dress-up”, cosplay is not for the voyeur. Members of the cosplay community dress for themselves. This is reflected in the intimacy of the clothing design, much of which is done personally. Cosplayers labour over their outfits with care; it is an artistic, and deeply personal endeavour.

Redding saw a cosplayer for the first time on the streets of Los Angeles. “I was so intrigued,” he says. Then, back in London he spotted Rick from the cartoon Rick and Morty, on the city’s DLR. “I was transfixed by it, and eager to find out more. I then did some research and realised Comic-Con was coming up, so I bought a ticket,” he says. “I was blown away by it.”