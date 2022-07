Last week, the historic photofestival welcomed over 18,000 visitors to the southern French city. Here, we select some of our favourite moments from opening week

Les Rencontres d’Arles was founded in the summer of 1970. Organised by photographer Lucien Clergue, writer Michel Tournier and historian Jean-Maurice Rouquette, the inaugural event invited six photographers to exhibit work and host workshops. By the late-1970s, as its network expanded, the festival was established as the most important ‘rencontres’ – meeting – of professionals and enthusiasts. Writing in British Journal of Photography in July 1977, journalist William Nesser described it as “one of the most attractive and attracting spectacles we have in our medium”.

This year’s opening week welcomed over 18,000 visitors to the southern French city. For those unable to travel to France for the festival’s last edition due to Covid-19, it felt like a reunion. By Wednesday afternoon, the city’s cobbled streets were buzzing with people – photographers, curators, and enthusiasts alike – discussing the best shows, or, more often than not, complaining about the temperature. The heat of Arles is usually unforgiving, but this year’s punters were blessed by the mistral, the legendary wind of Provence. This epic gale, which gushed through the city’s stone walls, launching napkins, maps and scarves into the air, added a certain sense of drama to the opening week. After three years away, we’d all finally made it.

Running until 25 September, the festival offers 40 exhibitions presenting 165 artists. The list that follows is by no means a definitive guide, or the ‘best’ of what the festival has to offer. The show that emerged as many people’s favourite – Arthur Jafa’s Live Evil – was not even part of the official programme. There really is something for everyone at the Rencontres – whether it’s contemporary and dynamic; pensive and classic; or delicate and thoughtful.

Here, we pick out some of our favourite shows from opening week.