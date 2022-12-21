Meghann Riepenhoff’s new book collects cyanotypes made by ice

“Atkins was nearly erased from history several times, mostly because she was a woman,” says Riepenhoff. “For me, her legacy is one of originality, of pursuing a vision with rigour, persistence and care.” Indeed, these are very words which come to mind when perusing Ice, Riepenhoff’s immaculately conceived title with Radius Books. A large object with a blind debossed cover bearing frosted imprints, it contains unique cyanotypes made in freezing landscapes between 2018 and 2021. The crisp printing shows off Riepenhoff’s icy brilliance, flaunting fantastical, near-hallucinatory forms, shapes and colours. Yet the book also offers a sense of tranquillity inside our internet-based image culture aquake with shareability and artificialness.

“I think of my work as a catalyst for connection. It is an opportunity to visualise and consider how direct, essential and innate our relationship to our environment is. We are our environment.”

“Water, wind, pH, temperature, humidity – all of these factors show up in the formation of the crystals,” explains Riepenhoff. “On a microscopic level, water is responding to conditions, and organising molecules in a way that reflects the internal order of water. Ice crystals form in response to what the water encounters – a pebble, a grain of sand etc.” Riepenhoff’s prints are of the moment and the environmental conditions they were made in, generating patterns which are the fingerprints of time and place.

“I think of my work as a catalyst for connection,” continues Riepenhoff. “It is an opportunity to visualise and consider how direct, essential and innate our relationship to our environment is. We are our environment. The Ice work has made me think about the monumental nature of glaciers, always moving slowly, as if still. Recently, we’ve seen their rapid changes, and that has shifted my sense of time – seeing the acceleration of a geologic process occur over human time.”

Riepenhoff’s prints are, too, performance pieces. Their photochemistry means they are in a state of flux from the moment of their conception. Although their reproductions in book form therefore inevitably limit their inherent drama, the full-bleed printing evokes a sense of fluidity within the frozen.