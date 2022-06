Shooting for clients like Vogue, Burberry and COS, as well as for himself, Savaci’s work is informed by the desire to create a sense of order from his looser, more organic early years

London-based photographer Umit Savaci has an enviable career, shooting his distinctive, minimalist images for clients such as the Financial Times, Vogue, Wallpaper, Port Magazine, Burberry, COS, Nunushka, Theory and the RCA. But it took hard work and determination to get to where he is. Born in 1983 in İzmir, on Turkey’s Aegean coast, Savaci grew up in a family of farmers and beekeepers, with just one uncle who had bucked the trend and opened a photography studio in the south of the country. Close to his uncle, and intrigued by the process of making analogue photographs, Savaci arranged to stay with him for one summer. But, soon after arriving, he realised he’d be spending his time photographing tourists, and started to lose heart.

“I must have thought it wasn’t photography that was fascinating me, because instead of spending that summer making images, I did beekeeping with my grandfather,” he says. “I ended up staying for a year, living in very remote countryside with a small community of locals. In the early years after graduating from high school I felt a great division, and I wasn’t sure what I wanted to do. But staying in nature gave me an opportunity to think. A question settled in my mind: ‘What would happen if I settled in a life much more modern that what I’m experiencing now?’ And that motivated me to experience new things.”