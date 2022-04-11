Kateryna Radchenko on the new photojournalists of Ukraine

Mikhail Palinchak
Born in Uzhgorod and based in Kyiv, Mikhail Palinchak is a street and documentary photographer and founder of the Ukrainian arts and culture magazine, Untitled. Between 2014 and 2019, Palinchak was the official photographer of Petro Poroshenko, the fifth President of Ukraine. Following the President on official missions, picturing him at summits of international organisations such as NATO, the EU and the United Nations, he often witnessed important political decision-making. His series, Bilateral Rooms (2018) pictures the rooms where these conversations took place. It visualises the volatility and elusiveness of political systems, which are embodied in temporary architectural forms. The rooms are basic and practical with cheap accessories, yet this is where fates of millions are decided. Today, his series has renewed relevance, when Ukraine’s fate depends on the dialogue between representatives of different organisations and leaders of different countries in these same spaces.
Palinchak has been in Kyiv since the start of the war. Despite a new context, his artworks retain their aesthetic pull. Minimalist stories are full of drama conveyed through intense colour and an emphasis on details. His images have touched the hearts of the international community, such as those of the newlywed Yaryna Arieva, 21 and Svyatoslav Fursin, with their new AK47 guns. He regularly updates his Instagram with images and detailed explanations of what he is witnessing