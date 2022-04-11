Kateryna Radchenko on the new photojournalists of Ukraine

On the morning of 24 February 2022, Ukrainian photographers woke up in a warzone. Many of them, such Mikhail Palinchak, Alina Smutko, Volodymyr Petrov and Pavel Dorogoy, chose to remain, documenting the horrific scenes taking place in their home.

The Russia-instigated war in Ukraine has raged for some six weeks. Estimates from the UN suggest that some 3.5 million people have fled to neighbouring countries including Poland, Moldova and Romania. But, despite the ongoing brutal bombing of civilian areas, many Ukrainians have chosen to remain. They include photographers, who stay to record how their home cities become almost unrecognisable. Doing nothing is not an option. In some ways, making photographs helps them cope with emotional stress. It also serves to raise worldwide awareness from the perspective of those who are living through this invasion, and archives collective memory.

More than 2000 international journalists are currently in Ukraine reporting on the events. These are qualified correspondents with experience in conflict zones. Some local photojournalists also have assignments with international agencies and media. Now, a new group of Ukrainian photographers has formed. Formerly specialising in street photography, documentary and arts, now they take pictures on the front line of volunteers, displaced families, fortified cities and new daily routines. Since the dawn of 24 February 2022, these artists are war reporters too.