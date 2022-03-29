Love Songs: Photographic ballads from the 1950s to today

Featuring 14 series, Maison Européenne de la Photographie’s latest exhibition proposes an alternative history of photography – told through the lens of love

Nobuyoshi Araki met his future wife and lifelong muse, Yoko, in 1968, while he was working as a commercial photographer for Dentsu in Tokyo. She was a new recruit in the advertising agency’s type room, and he was making portraits for its internal magazine. They fell in love, and within three years were married. That same year, Araki published his first photobook: Sentimental Journey (1971).

The series chronicles the early days of the couple’s relationship: from their first encounter, to their wedding, honeymoon, and life as “a family of three” with their beloved cat, Chiro. Tragically, in 1990, Yoko died from ovarian cancer. A year later, Araki published a reprised edition of his book, Sentimental Journey/Winter Journey (1991), to include a hauntingly moving account of Yoko’s life with the disease. Yoko was, and continues to be, Araki’s most important subject: “It’s thanks to Yoko that I became a photographer,” he once said.

Araki has an infamous reputation as an erotic photographer, but love is the driving force in his art. “You must have love to make pictures,” he said in an interview with Japanese publisher, Kodansha, in August 2021. But, during a conversation with British curator Simon Baker, he admits that love is also the very emotion he failed to capture.

In 2016, Baker and Araki were in a karaoke bar in Tokyo, leafing through the catalogue of his retrospective at Musee Guimet in Paris. The photographer paused at an early image of Yoko from Sentimental Journey. “He said something like: ‘In all my time with Yoko, I thought I was photographing love, that it was the subject of my work. But finally, when I look at these photographs, I think that love is missing, that somehow I failed to capture it’.”