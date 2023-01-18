Ivan Vartanian’s sprawling tome plots the history of Japanese photo magazines

From late-19th century manuals to the “golden era” of the 1980s, this mammoth publication illustrates how photo magazines shaped the development of the medium in Japan

When Ivan Vartanian arrived in Tokyo in 1997, he knew nothing about Japanese photography. Fresh out of NYU, he became assistant to the senior editor at Aperture, where he worked on a co-publication with Japanese publisher Korinsha. The publisher took a liking to the then-22 year old Vartanian, and offered him a job. “I thought it was going to be just a year, and then a year became two, and here we are,” he laughs. Now, 26 years later, Vartanian is the author of numerous books on Japanese art and photography, as well as the publisher of photobook editions, under the imprint Goliga.

Over the years, Vartanian has sought to deepen the discourse surrounding the genre of Japanese photography, and “to build a chronology and lineage that is from within,” he says. “I make all of my things with the intention of talking about Japanese photography in this self-referential way, as opposed to ‘this is the Western history of photography, and this is how Japanese photography fits into it’.”

His latest publication, Japanese Photography Magazines, 1880s–1980s, presents 1,300 scans from hundreds of magazines, accompanied by newly-written contextual essays and texts pulled from original publications. Beginning with the earliest camera-related publications and amateur photo clubs of the 1880s, through to magazine publishing’s “golden era” in the 1980s, the 500-page book is the world’s first comprehensive study of Japanese photo magazines.