In 2021, amid multiple crises in Lebanon, Myriam Boulos put out an open call on Instagram: “If you identify as a woman and want to share your sexual fantasies, send me an email.” The result is an ongoing series of co-authored portraits, Sexual Fantasies, which unpacks notions of desire and how they are often entrenched within our political and social realities.

“The project is about exteriorising everything we were taught to bottle up,” says Boulos. “Growing up in Lebanon, I felt like my body was public property, and people, mostly men, assumed they were entitled to it. At a time when the patriarchy was invading the most personal corners of my life, I realised that sex and intimacy were also a space in which I could reclaim myself and invent new worlds that go beyond the oppressive and abusive system we live in. Intimacy is political, and taking back what belongs to us is a constant work of deconstruction. I see sex, like photography, as a medium to experience and feel things. It’s a way of approaching life and being present.”

Boulos was born in Beirut just two years after the official end of a 16-year civil war. Her childhood was spent living in the shadow of the conflict without context, as her parents’ generation refused to talk about the war. Despite this attempt at a protective bubble, Boulos recalls feeling a sense of “endless uncertainty” about what the future may hold. Her primary coping mechanism was photography. At 16, she began using the camera to question Beirut, its politics, and its people to better understand her place within it.