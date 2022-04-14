Yelena Yemchuk’s Odesa: A floating dreamland

Following the Russian invasion of Crimea in 2014, Yemchuk spent five years travelling to Odesa to document young people volunteering to join the army. Her upcoming photobook is a reminder of the love and lives of the young Ukrainian people now faced with war

“People have said that in my work, I tend to romanticise my country,” says Yelena Yemchuk. “When you look at the photographs that I take in Ukraine… everything has a little halo of beauty around it. Even if it’s just a dirty jacket lying on the ground with a cigarette stubbed out on it.”

Yemchuk was born and raised in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, which at the time of writing is facing the full force of Vladimir Putin’s hostile army. The photographer is no stranger to the collateral damage of dictatorships. At the age of 11, during the later years of Leonid Brezhnev’s 18-year rule of the Soviet Union, Yemchuk’s parents emigrated to the United States, leaving behind everything and everyone they knew.

After graduating from the ArtCenter College of Design in Pasadena, California, Yemchuk began translating her relationship with Ukraine to photography, a process that became more focused during her frequent trips back. Yemchuk first visited Odesa in 2003, and immediately felt a connection with the city and its inhabitants. “That was when I found my language,” she says. “We were on the beach and I had three or four rolls of film in my pocket. Five minutes later, I was running back to get the rest of my film. It was like one of those amazing dreams where everywhere you look there’s a photograph, everywhere you look there’s something going on, something magical happening.”

Ten years would pass before Yemchuk visited again, in 2013. “It felt like Odesa [was] its own floating dreamland… I needed to capture it right there and then,” she says. “I didn’t know what I wanted to shoot, I was just shooting and hanging out and experiencing the city.”