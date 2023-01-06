Tony Vaccaro’s life and legacy celebrated in landmark show

From the battlefields of Europe to the rooftops of Manhattan, the late photographer’s career is explored anew to mark his centenary

As a young child in the mid-1920s, Tony Vaccaro was forced to flee the country in which he was born. Under threat from the Mafia, he and his family left America for Italy. Here, aged just eight, both of his parents passed away, leaving the now orphaned Vaccaro with an “uncaring” aunt and a “brutal” uncle.

Despite this, Vaccaro remained in Italy until 1939 when, following the outbreak of the Second World War, he was ordered to return to the United States – a move which would eventually prove fortuitous. Vaccaro joined his high school camera club and, by the time he was drafted into the war aged 21, had developed a life-long passion for photography – one which would lead to a long and varied career.