Tony Vaccaro’s life and legacy celebrated in landmark show

On his return from the war, Vaccaro turned his lens on the worlds of fashion and celebrity. Replacing the searing images of horror embedded in his memory, he focused on the splendour of life, capturing the beauty of fashion, art and fame for publications including Life, Look and Harper’s Bazaar. The photographer’s reflections on this period are once again self-effacing. “In the end they all accepted my pictures because they wanted to accept them,” he said.
During this period of his career, Vaccaro photographed some of the biggest names of the day – Enzo Ferrari, Sophia Loren, Pablo Picasso – but the image that stays with him dates from many years prior. Kiss of Liberation shows Sergeant Gene Costanzo, kneeling to kiss a young girl amid celebrations in the French town of St. Briac France on 14 August 1944 – just 11 days before German forces surrendered in Paris.
This emotive image is among the first examples of Vaccaro’s work to display what would become a signature element of both his documentary and commercial images: the will to live against all odds and to advance the power of beauty. Determined until the end, in the weeks before his death, the photographer said: “To me, the greatest thing that you can do is challenge the world. And most of these challenges I win.”