Ones to Watch 2021: Community, Part 2

Heather Glazzard

Nominated by Asafe Ghalib

“Recently, I think the camera has become an exploitive medium for outsiders to document and exploit queer and trans bodies,” Heather Glazzard says. “I’m interested in the camera as a tool of authenticity and empowerment.” In their latest project Tender Zine, collaborating with stylist Nathan Henry, Glazzard set out to empower trans and non-binary people through fashion. Born out of their experience observing problematic shoots and modes of representation, the images propose a new way of seeing – one built by the community, for the community. The result is a striking vision of beauty and grace that centres joy as an act of resistance.

Using photography as a mode of self-actualisation sits at the heart of Glazzard’s practice. They grew up in a small town in Yorkshire with little proximity to a queer community. They were introduced to photography by their dad, who had a small darkroom in their pantry. “Photography allows me to encapsulate queer experience at this time, and through my own interpretation and experience,” they explain. “Reflecting on the legacy of images made by queer people that have come before me and how it informs how I see myself, motivates me to make work that I wish I had seen as a child growing up in those small towns.”

“I think Heather is changing the game,” Asafe Ghalib says, who nominated Glazzard. “Not only because of their point of view, but what it represents for the time we are living in.”

heatherglazzard.com