Ten photobooks by emerging photographers to take note of

In 1979, following the Islamic Revolution, the hijab was made mandatory for all women in Iran. Despite angry protests against the ruling, women could no longer leave the house without wearing the garment, and a ‘morality police’ emerged with the power to enforce this. In contemporary Iran, it is the Gasht-e Ershad (or ‘guidance patrols’) that ensure women dress according to law. In 2019, the Gasht-e Ershad arrested Atefe Moeini. “In their opinion, my clothing wasn’t Islamic,” she says. Moeini was wearing a red scarf, long coat and ripped jeans. It was her jeans that caught the police’s attention and they violently detained Moeini alongside 40 other women locked up for breaches of dress code. After five hours, Moeini’s friend sent her a pair of trousers, and she was released. “It was only five hours, but I was scared to walk in the streets for months,” she says.
The experience incited her to find other women who had been confronted with similar ordeals. She you me, which Moeini hopes to publish as a photobook, captures women wearing the ‘inappropriate’ outfits for which they were arrested. Several of those featured requested that Moeini conceal their identities. In these cases, clothes and hair become the focus, monumentalising what the authorities persecuted them for wearing in public.
@atefemoein