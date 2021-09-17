Ten photobooks by emerging photographers to take note of

“Growing up, I did not know I was autistic. Like many teenagers, I just wanted to feel accepted,” writes Marvel Harris in the artist’s statement accompanying their debut photobook, Marvel, the winner of the Mack First Book Award 2021. “I tried to fit in by mimicking social interactions and behaviours, but this was damaging and exhausting in the long-term. I had sacrificed a lot of my authenticity just trying to survive.”

Harris discovered that they could express and articulate feelings and experiences through photography in a way they could not through words. Marvel brings together raw and honest images tracing their struggles with mental illness, self-love and gender identity. It is a reflection of Harris’ experiences as an autistic, non-binary, transgender individual, with a series of evocative black-and-white self-portraits presenting insight into their physical and emotional transitions. We see Harris cry and laugh, celebrate and struggle. “By sharing my experiences, I hope to contribute to an increased awareness of the issues surrounding gender identity and to participate in a more inclusive and understanding world,” they say.

mackbooks.co.uk

marvel-harris.com