Ones to Watch 2021: Rehab Eldalil

The Bedouin people are indigenous to the peninsula, and live nomadic lives across the Middle Eastern deserts. Hoping to retrace her history, Eldalil returned to the region. After seven years of research, she began The Longing of the Stranger Whose Path Has Been Broken (2018). “I connected to the community and slowly the project became a collaboration,” she says. Eldalil was still shooting in South Sinai the same year she began a photography MA at Falmouth University. “With documentary, there are always issues with agency and representation, especially with indigenous communities – I wanted the Bedouin to have control over their voice,” she says. “Eventually my search for belonging became a far wider piece about the universal process of seeking a home, and the interconnectedness between people and land. It is their story as much as it is mine.”