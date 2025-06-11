Sophie Green’s romantic vision of a lived Britain

Tangerine Dreams is an honest look at the many lives across the British Isles and the different communities who call it home – the same communities affected by the current hostile environment

Sophie Green’s latest photobook – her third publication – begins with colour. Beyond the bright orange cover, the first image is bright red leather car seats and a handbrake, shot at the Modified Nationals at Lincolnshire Showground. The following image shows three women, Peju, Roda and Posi, as part of a church congregation in London.

The images are warm, nostalgic – they remind us of what we love about British life, whilst being intentional about diversifying the term ‘British’ itself. The book displays rituals such as banger racing, the Appleby Horse Fair, “Aladura Spiritualist African church congregations singing hymns and sharing Nigerian dishes at weekly Sunday Service”, as Green’s essay notes, and “the spectacle of modified street car festivals, where pimped out cars are transformed into symbols of masculinity, prestige, and respect – these rituals embody the human drive to seek meaning and purpose.”

Over the course of a decade, Green has been on a mission to complicate our understanding of belonging and remind us that to belong can look like many different things. “Documenting underrepresented communities isn’t just about inclusion,” she tells me, “it’s about asking who gets to be seen, and who has the authority to define what “Britishness” really means. Now, Green solidifies the richness of her understanding of British identity which includes cultures meeting at the crossroads and intergenerational stories, including community traditions that have changed as they enter modernity.