Through a constellation of tender moments and sentimental scenes, Jenny Kim’s project Making My Way to the Shore explores her life as a woman, without children, at the end of her fertile years. “I began the project during grad school in 2019, a few months before turning 40,” she says. “The window to my childbearing years rapidly closing gave me a newfound urgency to examine the cyclical nature of life and my family lineage, especially my maternal line. As my dream of motherhood turned into a reality of infertility and anxiety, the pressure mounted every month that I couldn’t get pregnant. I wondered if the void of missing out on the intricate life experience of being a mother could ever be filled. That wonder was a touchstone that guided me throughout the project.”

Making My Way to the Shore traces an intensely personal journey through softly lit portraits and landscapes of particular significance. Her partner, family members and, perhaps most importantly, Kim herself all feature throughout. Making self-portraits was, she says, a difficult endeavour, but a crucial step in the process nonetheless. “Initially, I couldn’t even talk about the range of emotions I was having, because struggling to conceive and then dealing with infertility are traumatising life events for a woman. In time though I realised that I wasn’t going to deal with any of it if I didn’t look inside myself. Negotiating the space between what my life might have been like as a mother, and uncertainty about whether having my own family was possible, made it clear that I should include myself in the photographs. My experience was specific but not uncommon and ultimately I couldn’t let everyone else I photographed do the work for me.”