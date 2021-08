Like many of her projects, Grönemeyer’s pathway to photography has been a journey. In 2015, she studied finance at New York University after gravitating towards the lifestyle of her mother, who successfully juggled a career as a director of a global investor network with a passion for design in her spare time. “Finance actually broke me mentally,” Grönemeyer recalls. “I felt like I couldn’t be as creative as I wanted to be. Photography opened up a lot in terms of meeting and collaborating with other creators and being able to realise beautiful projects together.“

Fast-forward six years and the German photographer, now based in Paris, blurs the boundaries between fashion, portraiture and art with a hypnagogic sensibility. “I’m often in a dream-like state, and I don’t see reality at all. Yet at the same time, I’m paying attention to life in extreme detail. I think this tension manifests in the work.”

Chiara Bardelli Nonino, of Vogue Italia, nominated Grönemeyer, noticing the photographer’s unique sensibilities. “Fee-Gloria has a rare, innate instinct for photographing fashion,” she says. “She is able to deconstruct outfits in pure shapes and textures while keeping their aspirational, desire-inducing, identity-building qualities intact. She remains true to the issues she cares about, using her voice and images to raise awareness and ask questions.”