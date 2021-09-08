Ones to Watch 2021: Silvana Trevale

The Venezuelan photographer seeks to highlight the nuanced beauty of her culture with images that connect

For 27-year-old Silvana Trevale, the formula for an affecting portrait comprises two key aspects: a sense of ambiguity, and a shared energy or experience between photographer and sitter. “Light and colour play a part in making a photograph strong, but there needs to be a purpose, or a real connection behind it, for it to become powerful,” she says.

Currently based in London, Trevale grew up in Venezuela’s capital, Caracas, a city she describes as, “hectic, with beautiful light, beautiful people and warm air”. Her journey into photography was an organic one, and from a young age she used a camera to explore her social and physical surroundings.

“I consider my work to be a fusion between documentary and fashion, and I seek to celebrate the intrinsic beauty of the human body, my Latin American roots, youth, womanhood and the realities of people around me,” says Trevale, who has already had notable success in the commercial sphere, with commissions from Adidas, Dior and Vogue. “With photography I feel like I carry the power and responsibility to represent my culture and I see such beauty in our history. I am in love with where I come from, my family, my country, and now my experience as an immigrant too.”