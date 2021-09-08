Ones to Watch 2021: Sophie Gladstone

“The project is a very transparent admission of how much I worship the gross rewards of capitalism, and how I will quite clearly attempt to perform that success,” says Gladstone, who is refreshingly – almost brutally – honest about her own ego. “It’s uncomfortable to admit that while I can grasp the damages of competitive consumer culture, my images still worship it… I cannot shake off the idea that wealth and status will lead to happiness.”

It was important for Gladstone to insert herself into the work through a series of carefully staged portraits that perform an idealistic version of herself. Being transparent about her own desires is essential because it allows others to be open about their egos and aspirations too.

“I’d never judge anyone for polishing the appearance of their life. It’s

a survival tactic in a competitive world,” says Gladstone, who admits to having an expensive-looking wardrobe, attending online exercise classes, indulging in sushi for lunch, and feeling a rush when these elements of her life align. “I’m an absolute parody – but I love it all.”