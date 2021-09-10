Ones to Watch 2021: Community, Part 3

Nida Mehboob

Nominated by Ashish Shah

“The camera enables me to use my work to challenge power structures in ways that would otherwise be dangerous or impossible,” explains Nida Mehboob. “I can use photography for a social movement by witnessing, resisting and challenging injustice.”

This method of embracing rage as a radical force of change sits at the heart of Mehboobs practice. The Pakistan-based photographer makes documentary work that shadows the lives and desires of individuals constrained by the country’s oppressive society.

In Land of Limbo, she connects with migrants who settled in a slum along the Bagmati river in Kathmandu, Nepal. At the same time, How I Like It provides a rare insight into the intimate carnal experiences of a group of women and how they negotiate sexual liberation in a society that denies them that privilege.

“The anger, hurt and helplessness that I experience from the unjust events that directly and indirectly affect me or my family and friends motivates me to tell these stories,” Mehboob says. One of her most disarming works collaborates with Julia, a young trans woman living in a small rural village. Abandoned by her family at just ten years old, she was forced into Guru Chela culture that requires trans people to engage in sex work to survive. Julie is an activist fighting social inequality, stigma and discrimination facing the LGBTQIA+ community.

In her most recent work, Shadow Lives, Mehboob describes the violent attacks facing individuals whose spiritual practice exists outside the mainstream Sunni faith. The project focuses on the minority community Apartheid of Ahmadi, whose religious practices were criminalised in 1984. Born out of religious hatred, riots and killings take place daily forcing people into a life of fear and isolation. “There is a calmness in her photographs,” Ashish Shah, who nominated Mehboob says. “At the same time, the stories she tells around societal narratives and oppression have an undertone of violence and rebellion.”

nidamehboob.com/