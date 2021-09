The recent graduate uses his photographs to create a visual dialogue with his late father’s archive

Born in Oxford in 1994, Billy Barraclough studied international development at the University of East Anglia before finding his way into the world of photography. He had always owned a camera, but it was not until 2016, while living and working in Lebanon, that he began his first project. I Trust in God is a warm and lyrical portrait of a country and its people, shot across two years.

“Whenever I was free, I’d cycle around with my camera, photographing whoever I met and whatever scenes caught my eye,” he says. It was a naturally evolving and curious process; he was a stranger feeling his way around a new home. “Looking back at the pictures, trying to piece them together, I was thinking a lot about how Lebanon and the people I was photographing were deeply bound together yet divided by their faith,” he adds.