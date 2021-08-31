Ones to Watch 2021: Shwe Wutt Hmon

Photography and politics were ever-present in Shwe’s childhood; both her parents worked as civil servants, and her father was the head of photography at the Ministry of Agriculture. “I never directly learned photography from him, but when I reflect on my childhood, I have vivid memories of my father’s lab,” says Shwe. During her childhood, the photographer spent a lot of time with her grandfather, a junior officer to General Aung San, the father of Aung San Suu Kyi. “I learned many stories about the Burmese independence movement from him, and I guess that’s one of the reasons I became a development worker,” she reflects.

In 2017, Shwe began to feel frustrated with her profession. She enrolled in the Angkor Photo Festival workshop, where she was mentored by Antoine d’Agata and Sohrab Hura. “I never went back to my full-time job,” she says. “It was one of the best decisions I’ve ever made.” That same year, she joined the Thuma Collective, an all-female group of photographers who organise workshops and artist talks. Thuma means ‘she’ in Burmese, and the group aims to nurture a safe and supportive space for female photographers in Myanmar.

Four years on, Shwe’s work is recognised by initiatives such as Photo Kathmandu’s South Asia Incubator and World Press Photo’s Joop Swart Masterclass. She continues to collaborate with NGOs as a photographer and educator. But, having worked in the sector for so long, her personal practice naturally leans towards exploring social and political stories too.