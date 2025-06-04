Birdmen: The last flight of a working-class tradition

Zak Waters traces the quiet decline of a passionate subculture — from its past to its present — capturing a vanishing way of life

Once a staple of working-class life across post-industrial Britain, pigeon racing is now a fading tradition, kept alive by a dwindling but devoted few. In Birdmen, photographer Zak Waters documents the men and communities bound by this quiet obsession — a sport built on loyalty, ritual, and deep-rooted pride. Set against the backdrop of deindustrialisation and cultural loss, Birdmen is both an homage and a eulogy: to the birds, the men, and the working-class identities that shaped them both.

Dalia Al-Dujaili: Tell me about the motivation for Birdmen.

Zak Waters: I became inspired to document the Birdmen as I remembered as a child watching batches of pigeons flying in the skies around my village. I grew up in a small working-class village in the North East of England where there was once a predominant mining workforce. A number of the men in the village unbeknownst to me were part of a Homing Society who bred, cared for and raced their pigeons. It was a 365-days-a-year pursuit. Birdmen numbers were moving towards an all-time peak. The sport was passed on from father to son like generations before them. Work was good and the Birdmen from the UK were renowned throughout the world.

So, there I was some years later in the mid 90s walking along minding my own business one spring afternoon in a rather notoriously rough area of Newcastle. In the skies above me was that familiar scene from my childhood of swarms of birds flying together in groups of twenty or more looping around the sky. I decided to investigate and followed the road to where the birds were flying from. I came across a locked gate and a heavily fortified wall. After climbing the gate, I followed a long path and came across a number of fenced gardens with several wooden huts in each plot. A few of them had men sitting outside talking, joking and calling the names of their birds as they drank tea and looked up into the skies. I knocked on one random gate and was told to come through by a broad and booming northern voice. “De ya wanna cup of tea son?” I had just entered the world of the Birdmen. This is where it began for me. Where the intrinsic camaraderie and humour of the sport became obvious. Where I could see its appeal.