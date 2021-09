The photographer’s ability to instil confidence in his sitters was immediately evident to Izabela Radwanska Zhang, editorial director of British Journal of Photography, who nominated Ghalib for Ones to Watch. “The power and intensity of Asafe’s work are recognisable from the first instance of setting eyes on his images,” she says. “The activism that underpins it makes for an even more impactful aesthetic. Although he is self-taught, Asafe handles his lens with confidence – a stance that he also teases out of his incredible subjects.”

Ghalib’s liberation is what incites him to help others feel recognised too. “Imagine, hundreds of years ahead, the next generation will see my work and feel represented,” he muses. “When I see queer work from the past, I feel so empowered and capable. These people fought for me, and it’s my turn to make it happen.” This altruistic mentality is why the photographer often decides to work voluntarily.

“I want to make this grow even bigger so these people will be able to see themselves,” he explains. Although Ghalib has moved on from his past, he hopes to return to Brazil for his next project. “I want to go back with the experience and the luggage that I have now,” he says. When Covid-19 restrictions permit, he plans to venture into the favelas of his birthplace to photograph daily life with his newfound perspective. “This country [the UK] has given me so much; I want to give back all this privilege and history to my country and share it with them.”