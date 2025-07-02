Atefe Moeini’s ‘loose’ quotidian lens across Iran and the US

Without access to formal education in the field, Moeini turned to YouTube tutorials and hands-on experimentation. “I couldn’t find any schools [in Iran], so I just learnt things online,” she explains. Now at Yale, she juggles formal study with what she calls a “parallel practice”, driven by feeling, intuition and urgency.

Moeini’s visual language is quiet yet insistent. Her images – often black-and-white – are gestural, raw and constructed in collaboration with friends and fellow diasporic Iranians. “I photograph very loosely,” she says, “I just have some ideas and I’m trying to collaborate with people. For instance, for a long time I was thinking about taking a picture of a group of women together and then asking my friends or the women I know who want to be photographed.” All her bodies of work are untitled and purposefully resist categorisation: all images are representative of one larger ongoing practice.

She resists the word ‘staged’ preferring ‘constructed’ – a subtle but important distinction. “It’s in the real world, and accidents are a big part of my work,” Moeini says. These “accidents” might be the way hair lifts unexpectedly in a gust of wind, or how a gesture between subjects unfolds organically in the moment. “New things happen and I capture that,” she explains.