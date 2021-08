“I was born in Minsk, Belarus, in 1989, and I still live there,” says Masha Svyatogor. “It’s unsafe to live there now, in addition to the lack of financial security and prospects.” Indeed, Belarus is authoritarian, and its leader, Alexander Lukashenko, has been described as “Europe’s last dictator”. Elected in 1994 as the country’s first president following its independence from the Soviet Union in 1991, he has been in power ever since. Lukashenko – known for his short temper, aggression towards his opponents, and scolding of independent media – regularly wins an apparent 80 per cent of the vote. Those who dare question the election results, or indeed any of his policies, are violently suppressed.