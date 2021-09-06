Ones To Watch 2021: Kyle Jeffers

Among Jeffers’ influences are the British fashion photographer Myles Aldridge, and the cinematic style of American image-maker Alex Prager. “Prager’s work is very odd. I learned so much from her use of the environment,” he says. This ‘oddness’ is what Jeffers strives for; he revels in the strange, using his images to complicate the visual language of the traditional billboard and magazine advertisement. He does not hide the artificial nature of product photography, instead he highlights it, searching for a “fake reality”.