In early 2020, during his final year of photography school, Md Fazla Rabbi Fatiq found himself confined at home in Comilla, Bangladesh. The country was fully locked down in response to Covid-19, and he was without his kit; a smartphone was the only camera he had. Although the government initially declared the restrictions for seven days, they periodically extended them. The lockdown would eventually stretch over two months, finally easing on 30 May last year.

Throughout this period, Fatiq’s surroundings became his subjects. The mundane markers of everyday experiences encountered amid the two rooms, balcony and rooftop that compose his home. Anaemic chicken legs, glowing egg yolks, and a veiny fish skin all feature in the series of close-up photographs, collectively titled Home. Countless projects emerged from lockdown, and although Fatiq responds to his immediate surroundings, as so many others did, his aesthetic is distinct: a playful vibrancy undercut by the glutinous, bloody forms populating the images.