Our favourite BJP stories of 2023

A year in words and images, from the best shows to the most vital photojournalism

Looking to pass the time between Christmas and New Year? We’ve rounded up 12 of our favourite articles from 2023 for you to feast on. Profiles include Hannah Starkey, Matthew Arthur Williams, Craig Easton and Hiroshi Sugimoto, while our editors were on the ground in Arles, Paris and Venice this year too.

Philippa Kelly speaks with Anastasia Taylor-Lind about photographing in Ukraine, and Amelia Abraham unpacks the sexual paradoxes in Ajamu X’s work. Read on for 12 of the best.