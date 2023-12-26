Subscribe
Our favourite BJP stories of 2023

© Ajamu X

A year in words and images, from the best shows to the most vital photojournalism

Looking to pass the time between Christmas and New Year? We’ve rounded up 12 of our favourite articles from 2023 for you to feast on. Profiles include Hannah Starkey, Matthew Arthur Williams, Craig Easton and Hiroshi Sugimoto, while our editors were on the ground in Arles, Paris and Venice this year too.

Philippa Kelly speaks with Anastasia Taylor-Lind about photographing in Ukraine, and Amelia Abraham unpacks the sexual paradoxes in Ajamu X’s work. Read on for 12 of the best.

Negotiating women: The quiet strength of Hannah Starkey’s peacemaking portraits

Revisiting Gideon Mendel’s AIDS-ward photographs, 30 years on

Building space: In the studio with Hiroshi Sugimoto

Beyond dependency: The battles of Nan Goldin

Tory story: Craig Easton examines the cycle of intergenerational poverty within one family in England

On the ground at Arles 2023

A winter’s tale: Jem Southam’s story of loss, mortality and hope along the River Exe

‘This is how I’ve chosen to live my life’: On Ukraine’s frontline with Anastasia Taylor-Lind

The many faces of Tommy Kha

Isabelle Wenzel celebrates the powerful potential of the body

‘I’m a sexual being without apologising for being a sexual being’: Ajamu X on what his Pleasure Activism means today

‘Beauty in the rubble’: The roving gaze of Matthew Arthur Williams

Zyaire. © Debra Orols