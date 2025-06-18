The lush mountains of Asir as seen through the lens of five SWANA photographers

When the Fog Whispers explores the countryside of Saudi Arabia through a photographic commission prize

The Kingdom Photography Award 2025 unfolded this spring in Jeddah, offering a multifaceted portrait of Saudi Arabia through the lenses of its emerging photographers. Now in its third edition, the award – spearheaded by the Visual Arts Commission – has quickly established itself as a platform for nurturing Saudi talent and elevating local stories to national and international prominence. This year’s showcase at Hayy Jameel brought together two exhibitions that captured the country’s urban heartbeat, cultural heritage, and natural landscapes.

Over 1,300 participants submitted more than 6,000 photographs to this year’s competition, a striking testament to the Kingdom’s surging interest in visual storytelling. A diverse jury – comprising artists, curators, and international experts including Shannon Ghannam, Sara Al-Mutlaq, Rola Khayyat, and Roi Saade – meticulously distilled the entries into a selection that speaks both to technical mastery and emotional weight.

The exhibition titled Hay Ainek – In a New Light served as the focus of the award’s public showcase. The thirty photographers featured aimed to highlight the region through a lens unhindered by archetype or photographic tradition, opting instead for a renewed vision of authentic Saudi life.