Hear from the director of the Indian Photo Festival

How has the Indian photography scene changed since 2015

Since 2015, the Indian photography scene has undergone significant transformations, driven by visual storytelling, technological advancements, democratisation of access, and an eagerness among photographers to bring untold stories to light. The rise of social media platforms has provided photographers with more opportunities to share their work and connect with audiences.

Artists are now using photography as a tool to tell powerful stories, spark social movements, and bring attention to important issues. Sinking Sundarbans by Supratim Bhattacharjee aims to raise awareness of Climate Refugees and the impact of mangrove cutting; Subhajit Naskar’s In The Forest of Lie addresses the issue of the increasing number of wildlife deaths and the decreasing number of greens in urban areas. The democratisation of photography has also led to a diverse range of perspectives and styles within the Indian photography scene, while technology has also played a crucial role in shaping how photographers capture and present their work.

How do you balance the inclusion of local – and Indian – photographers with the need for the programme to have a global scope

Finding the right balance between showcasing local photographers and maintaining a global scope is crucial. While it is important to highlight the works of homegrown photographers to provide a local context and celebrate their talent, it is equally essential to recognize that many issues faced today have a global resonance. By incorporating the works of international photographers, the festival can bring diverse perspectives and stories from across the world. SAPILAND by Australian photographer Johannes Reinhart draws attention to the human footprint and highlights the paradoxical relationship modern humans have with nature, for example. This not only adds depth and variety to the program but also allows attendees to gain a broader understanding of different cultures, experiences, and global issues.

This creates a dynamic platform that showcases artistic excellence while fostering cultural exchange. Moreover, featuring global photographers alongside local talent can inspire aspiring photographers in India by exposing them to different styles, techniques, and creative approaches. This exposure can help them expand their horizons and push boundaries in their work. This approach allows us to showcase diverse narratives, encourage dialogue on universal themes, and promote a deeper appreciation for photography as a powerful medium of storytelling. Ultimately, striking a balance between local and global perspectives at the Indian Photo Festival ensures that it remains relevant on both regional and international levels. It creates an inclusive space where diverse voices are heard, stories are shared, and connections are made across borders.