Beyond dependency: The battles of Nan Goldin

Poitras uses The Ballad of Sexual Dependency, and other early works featured in Goldin’s famous live slideshows to offer an unflinching, intimate look into the lives that the artist and her friends led, first in Provincetown, Massachusetts, and then in Lower Manhattan. The desire to let the images speak for themselves is a common curatorial decision with Goldin’s work. A small-scale presentation of Goldin’s photography at the Akademie der Kunst, Berlin, features a captionless, non-chronological display of photographs from Boston, New York, Berlin, London, Manila and Bangkok between 1972–2020. In the cinema and gallery, the curtain is lifted on youthful, queer rebellion – the sex, the drugs, the dressing up, the hanging out. The film’s sequences mirror the slideshows’ format, set to rousing music (as per the original displays), and hammering home the indelible connection between Goldin’s life and art.

In these early days, Goldin’s motives weren’t overtly political, but at a time when trans people could, in Goldin’s words, “get arrested walking down the street in Boston,” her subjects, and the images themselves, were a form of protest by virtue of their mere existence. The same applies to Nan After Being Battered, a 1984 self-portrait in which Goldin stares directly at the camera, her bloodshot eyes circled by deep purple bruises, after a brutal attack by her former partner. Since publishing this and similar photographs, Goldin says, many domestic abuse victims have approached her to express how these works have helped them speak out about their own experiences – and that was her ultimate hope.

“Nan really puts so much of herself in the work,” Poitras says. “I could sense how painful it was to return to some of these photographs and stories, but there’s this desire to destigmatise. It’s not that she enjoys revealing these parts of her life, but that [she knows] there’s a way it can reach people.”