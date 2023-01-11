Revisiting Gideon Mendel’s AIDS-ward photographs, 30 years on

The South African’s photographs of tragedy and vitality are on show in London, just a stone’s throw from the sites of the original specialist centres at Middlesex Hospital

In 1992, Gideon Mendel returned from Somalia, where he had been photographing the first months of the famine following the civil war. It was a “horrible experience” that left him physically ill and emotionally distressed, the South African photographer remembers. Returning to England, he was isolated in a tropical disease ward at London’s Middlesex Hospital.

It was here that Mendel first encountered the neighbouring Broderip and Charles Bell wards, specialist units treating exclusively HIV/AIDS patients (nearly all young gay men). The work of the wards, the first of their kind in the UK, was kept a secret. “There were rumours that tabloid photojournalists were camped in the building across the street,” Mendel recalls. Cameras were not allowed in, the risk of outing and exposing the patients too high. “A fear of the camera,” as Mendel describes it.