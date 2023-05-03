‘I’m a sexual being without apologising for being a sexual being’: Ajamu X on what his Pleasure Activism means today

Self-Portrait on Chez Lounge was taken in 1998, but Ajamu X began recalibrating the representation of Black queer Britain over a decade earlier. Since relocating from his hometown of Huddersfield to London in 1988, his practice has committed to archive-creation: “I want to document the whole of Black queer Britain, it’s what I call an impossible project,” he says. This drive has been described as “Pleasure Activism” – a desire to celebrate the eroticism of Black British life and to create the kind of images we rarely see. (Ajamu traces the term back to trans writer Pat Califa and the early 90s, via Adrienne Maree Brown and Audre Lorde’s The Erotic as Power). The Yoruba name he adopted in 1991, ‘Ajamu’, means ‘he who fights for what he believes in.’

Ajamu has featured in several high-profile London shows over the past five years: The Hayward Gallery’s Kiss My Genders in 2019, Fashioning Masculinities at the Victoria and Albert Museum in 2022, and Very Private? at Charleston House the same year. His contact sheets are currently on display at The Photographers’ Gallery in A Hard Man Is Good To Find, an examination of male physique photography in Britain. Patron Saint is described as an “overview” – a snapshot of Ajamu’s vast body of work, and a rejection of the term ‘retrospective’. At 60 years of age, his cultural contribution is far from complete.

After this rush of institutional exposure, one might say Ajamu X has been having a ‘moment,’ but he rejects the label. “I push up against this idea of a ‘moment’ – a lot of us have had long moments,” he says. “Some spaces are catching up because ideas have shifted, or the work has entered these spaces primarily because younger queer curators are trying to make them diverse and inclusive.”