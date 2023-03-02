The many faces of Tommy Kha

Collected in Manhattan’s Chinatown and in Kha’s hometown of Memphis, Tennessee, at first glance one shrine seems much like another, and each like any other shrine I’ve seen before, but it’s that half-familiarity that makes the photos engaging. I double-take. Have I walked past this one before? I think I recognise this business, that metal grate, that specific corner. Some of the images feel uncannily close, so close I can practically smell the incense burning and see the sepia circle it stains on the ceiling. Could this be my aunt’s monument to the kitchen god, my grandmother’s household altar? Of course neither are, but what holds my attention is the possibility that they might be. The rituals toward which the shrines gesture are as displaced as they are familiar.

This mix of familiarity and displacement – or, sometimes, estrangement – is a key element of Kha’s work. In Tree (Grandma Sleeping), a large portrait from 2019, Kha’s grandmother sleeps on her side, a wrinkle in her brow. Surrounding her are markers of an ambiguously pan-Asian household: a plush, patterned fleece blanket, pastel floral sheets, Chinese red paper decorations above the light switch – details instantly recognisable to any child of immigrants. On the wall are four lacquer and mother-of-pearl panels, arranged like music notes moving down a stave.

The panels depict bucolic scenes of Vietnamese country life: a fisherman reeling in a catch; farmers stooping to gather rice in a paddy. Yet the image resists the usual narratives of family portraiture. Those seeking a nostalgic connection to their own elders will be thwarted by Kha’s grandmother’s frown, which is neither long-suffering nor saintly. Her sleeping form, self-contained, rejects interpretation and by extension, sentimentality. And those hoping for some kind of earthy authenticity, some enriching flavour from the motherland, are met instead with flat graphic imagery which reflects our canned ideas of Asian-ness back to us. I wonder where I’m supposed to look – until I realise the picture is also an image of Kha looking, meeting his grandmother on her terms in the home that she has made, parsing her face for glimpses of himself in her story. He’s placed us in his position, invited us to see the world as he sees.