Vivian Wan’s family cut out memories from their archives; she had to fill the gaps in herself

Today, Tomorrow is playful, collaborative approach to the “precious” photo album which the Chinese-American photographer rebuilt to heal her ruptured roots

Silence between generations of immigrant families is a common experience. The debilitating inability to give a voice to loss can result in many of us from immigrant families having to fill in the gaps. Vivian Wan found herself on such a journey after sifting through her Chinese-American family’s archives.

Today, Tomorrow is a deeply personal project that plays with form, memory and the idea of a personal archive within the family photo album. Wan, a San Francisco-based portrait and documentary photographer with work in The Guardian, Bloomberg and The Telegraph, grew curious about her family’s past after being met with silence and distance whenever she would look through photo albums that her grandparents brought over to the US. “I noticed a lot of ripped elements all over the photo albums and I would ask about them, and they would be silent. Or they would give me really minimal information. There was nothing shot after 2010, which is quite a huge gap from when they arrived a few decades ago. So I started taking photos of us or the family just to fill up the album.”

In some of the archival photographs, Wan could see indications of her grandfather’s and grandmother’s time in communist China “which was quite a painful time for them because they lost quite a bit, yet they still kept some of the images,” Wan explains. “They’re extremely quiet about it and I understand it’s a great source of pain for them, which is the reason why we’re now in the US.”