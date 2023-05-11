Tory story: Craig Easton examines the cycle of intergenerational poverty within one family in England

At a speech given at the 1992 Conservative Party Conference, social security secretary Peter Lilley bemoaned the UK’s “something-for-nothing society”, declaring that he would root out “benefit offenders”. His diatribe caught the attention of French newspaper Libération, which sent a journalist to the north of England to investigate this so-called “underclass”. Craig Easton was commissioned to illustrate the story, photographing the Williams family in a Blackpool hostel. In 1994, The Independent published an image from the shoot on the day of BBC Children in Need. The paper devoted a whole page to a photograph of four-year-old Katrina under the headline ‘Tea with the Williams family’. Katrina eats chips at a worn table, looking despondent as her sister chews beside her. A short article explains the cycle of unemployment and poverty that traps Mick and Mandy, her parents. “The kids are stigmatised at school for being so poor,” the text reads.

For the original shoot, Easton spent three to four days with the Williams parents and their six children. Mandy and Mick had run a courier business in the mid 1980s before the company failed, leaving Mick to jump between delivery and removal jobs. After successive employers went under, the family was unable to afford private housing and, in 1990, was moved into a shelter, at that point living entirely off state welfare.

If Cameron from Dispatches is a child of George Osborne’s austerity programme, then Katrina owes her circumstances to Margaret Thatcher. Like the documentary, Easton’s photograph provoked a mass public response, mostly in the form of letters to The Independent. Some people did not believe what they were seeing. Others asked for charity recommendations to help the family. “Some people had lived a gilded decade; a lot of them had no idea of the impact of deindustrialisation,” Easton says. “It was interesting that people were able to go through life not knowing what British society is like – and it’s the same now.”

In 2016, Easton reconnected with the Williams family and made a series of new photographs of Mick and Mandy’s children, now dispersed across the country with families of their own. Shown alongside his work from the 1990s, the pictures have become Thatcher’s Children, a polemical photobook published at the end of last year. The images are interspersed with quotations from the Williams family, and from British politicians of both major parties – the verbal descendants of Peter Lilley’s demonisation of the working classes, and a damning reflection on neoliberalism’s fictions of aspiration. Peter Mandelson encouraging people to get “filthy rich”; Tony Blair stating his mission to eradicate child poverty in 20 years; Rishi Sunak declaring that he will “govern as a Thatcherite”.