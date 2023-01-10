“Beauty in the rubble”: The roving gaze of Matthew Arthur Williams

The London-born Williams has long regarded Stoke-on-Trent as “an extension of home”. It’s a place bound-up with grandparents and cousins, who settled there from Jamaica from the early 1950s. “I was thinking about people in constant migration,” Williams says. “People who leave somewhere and think they might come back, but who never get the opportunity. We don’t really treasure those sacrifices.”

In many ways, Soon Come was a bid to make sense of, and set right, this reality. “I knew it was going to be quite honest, raw and real, but I never expected it to be so much of me,” he says. “It’s an exhausting process because you’re using up your own resources. But I felt like I had to do it that way.”

This process – an intensive gathering of conversations, interviews and found materials – reveals as much about Williams’ tireless inquiry as it does his questioning outlook. Material for the show hails both from public and private archives as well as recorded encounters of his own – Williams “looking for traces, trying to be privy to conversations,” he says.