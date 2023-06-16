Negotiating women: The quiet strength of Hannah Starkey’s peacemaking portraits

On show as part of the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, the Belfast artist’s 21 portraits gesture towards a stoic, complex understanding of womanhood

I found it hard to describe to myself how I felt walking around Hannah Starkey’s Principled and Revolutionary: Northern Ireland’s Peace Women, her latest exhibition at the Ulster Museum. While looking at each of her 21 portraits of women who worked to build peace in the North of Ireland, I wrote sentences in my notebook about her use of colour and the vibrant, dreamy sense it created; the way she makes each face look statuesque and striking; and how strange it is, still, to walk around a room full of framed faces of women over 40. Let alone women in their 70s and 80s, as many of those in her photos are. But, while I had found the experience of walking around the show and attending a talk given by Starkey very emotive – and I was surprised at how much so – I discovered I hadn’t made any notes to this effect.

I didn’t realise this until I came back to those notes a few days later, though, after I had met Starkey following a talk in the gallery. There are certain people in life who you meet, and you feel you have endless material to discuss with them. I found Starkey to be like this, and so I got lost in our conversation about how the show came into being, and both of us growing up in Belfast, and the expectations placed on young women in the Instagram age (something she thinks a lot about because she has two daughters), to the extent that I didn’t think so much about the emotional force of her show until a little while after.

In our conversation we kept coming back to the huge admiration Starkey feels for the women who agreed to be photographed, and the memory of her late mother. “I probably started working on this for very selfish reasons, just to hang out with these women,” she says. “I didn’t have any funding at first so I was doing it quite slowly and self-funding trips back.” The exhibition now forms part of a program to celebrate the 25-year anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, but she didn’t have this outcome in mind when she started.