Welcome to Photofusion, a legacy photo co-operative in Brixton

But this exhibition also testified to the future of Photofusion, because it was held in the organisation’s handsome new gallery. Originally housed in a first-floor space on Electric Lane – off the famous Electric Avenue – Photofusion moved to International House in 2015; this was supposed to be a temporary stopgap but ended up being home for seven years. Then in April 2024, Photofusion finally moved into a more permanent space, which gave it a street- level gallery for the first time. Just round the corner from Brixton Tube, the new venue on Beehive Place is part of Brixton Recreation Centre and owned by Lambeth Council, who have leased it out for at least the next 10 years. The council also gave Photofusion a capital grant to develop the space, allowing it to create purpose-built facilities including two galleries, two studios, darkrooms, a film- processing department, digital production and education rooms. “We’re bigger and better than before, we have this amazing space,” says director Jenni Grainger.

Grainger is part of the changes. Joining Photofusion in January 2024, she is not from a photography background, having come from the theatre sector, but has lived in south London for 22 years, and always worked in subsidised arts. Joining as Photofusion moved building was a baptism of fire, she laughs, but she is quickly settling in and bringing her past experience to bear. Photofusion is part-funded by Arts Council England, she points out, but it also has to look for commercial possibilities and collaborations to supplement its income. “You must always have an eye on finding those partners and opportunities,” she says. “I’ve never worked in a silo. That was my pitch in my interview, and I think that’s why I was given the chance to run Photofusion.”

She credits her predecessor, Kim Shaw, with having done much of the groundwork, steering Photofusion through a period of change in which it achieved ACE National Portfolio Organisation status, and won the grant and lease for Beehive Place as part of Lambeth Council’s plans to revitalise the ‘Brixton Rec Quarter’. Photofusion is a charity and part of that status comes from its work with the local community; moving into the new space has brought a renewed commitment to removing barriers for people who may find it harder to access the visual arts or creative activities. Photofusion has also long been involved with photographic education, and is now doing more with its Photofusion Educational Trust, including hiring an education manager. Photofusion runs classes in darkroom and camera skills, for example, but more recently the artist Tom Lovelace held a workshop on ‘Photography and the Senses’.