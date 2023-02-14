A winter’s tale: Jem Southam’s story of loss, mortality and hope along the River Exe

Captured over the last eight winters, the images in Southam’s book and exhibition presents serene landscapes animated by the ebb and flow of a bevy of swans

“In the middle of a December night a few years ago, I was woken by the phone ringing downstairs,” Jem Southam writes in his new book, Four Winters. His brother, he was told, was in hospital, and the prognosis was not good. Southam drove to see him, and sat with him through the early hours. By late morning, his brother had pulled through. When Southam finally left the hospital, he went to walk by the River Exe, letting the fraught events of the night settle and percolate as he watched the sky, the trees, the water. As he stared at the river, a couple of ducks swam by, and he picked up his camera to take a picture.

“It was nothing special,” he writes, “just a moment in the life of the river, but it had helped calm me down, and as I walked back along the riverbank in the dark, appreciating all the gifts my brother’s life had thus far given me, I decided to return to the same spot, at dusk, for the rest of the winter, and wait until something presented itself to me to photograph.”

So began a project that has, to date, lasted eight years. Every winter, Southam returned to the Exe 40 or 50 times at dawn or dusk. He photographed the procession of birds and the gathering of darkness or dawn light; swans taking flight or at rest on the river’s eddies and flows, lit by the milky light of the moon, a star or two still glimmering overhead. He captured the cool of the water; the quiet sculptures of the trees; the pinks and purples and greys of the sky; the Devon mizzle, with every droplet in the damp air diffusing light.